Man Shot and Dead in Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. -
A 911 call asking for help for an unresponsive man came in just before 7:30 last night.
A Chatfield officer responded to a reported medical emergency and discovered a man had been shot inside 32573 Ninebark Rd.
Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge is tight-lipped about the investigations, but says investigators do not believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the probe.
The Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says the weather does not impact this kind of crime.
"You know, I think in our experience the weather doesn't necessarily have an impact on this type of crime," Sheriff John DeGeorge said. "These are special circumstances. These things happen for a myriad of different reasons and the weather doesn't play much of a role."
Currently, Sheriff John DeGeorge tells KIMT the case is isolated and there is no danger to the public or ongoing threat.
