Minnesota making plans for new lab

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Gov. Tim Walz announced Minnesota is partnering with a distributor of saliva testing to create new plans for a new lab in Oakdale. The lab will be capable of processing 30,000 samples per day - that will take the total statewide capacity to more than 50,000 tests each day.

"So the more diversity we have in our testing system, the more resilient we can be, less prone to having capacity constraints in some of our lab suppliers, really constrain our capacity to test in Minnesota," Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

The lab will create up to 250 jobs at its planned location.