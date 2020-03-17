Making homemade hand sanitizer

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

One man in Rochester showed us how he makes his own hand sanitizer. The ingredients involve rubbing alcohol and aloe gel or glycerin. Pour them into a bowl and mix them with a whisk to turn it into a gel. Then you can pour the ingredients into an empty bottle.

"Here's something to kind of fall back on, it's not ideal but in a pinch, do what you can," Solis said. "I kind of think of it as in the winter time, it's really cold, you don't have your coat handy but you got a sweater. You put on a sweater, it's better than something."

Mayo Clinic reports it's generally best to wash hands with soap and water to kill germs but using hand sanitizer is fine as long as it contains 60 percent alcohol.