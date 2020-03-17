ROCHESTER, Minn. -
One man in Rochester showed us how he makes his own hand sanitizer. The ingredients involve rubbing alcohol and aloe gel or glycerin. Pour them into a bowl and mix them with a whisk to turn it into a gel. Then you can pour the ingredients into an empty bottle.
"Here's something to kind of fall back on, it's not ideal but in a pinch, do what you can," Solis said. "I kind of think of it as in the winter time, it's really cold, you don't have your coat handy but you got a sweater. You put on a sweater, it's better than something."
Mayo Clinic reports it's generally best to wash hands with soap and water to kill germs but using hand sanitizer is fine as long as it contains 60 percent alcohol.
Related Content
- Making homemade hand sanitizer
- How well does hand sanitizer work?
- Sanitation crews work through cold
- Distilleries are making hand sanitizer with their in-house alcohol and giving it out for free to combat coronavirus
- The most common active ingredient in hand sanitizer is still under FDA investigation
- New York is producing its own hand sanitizer due to shortages caused by the coronavirus outbreak
- Judge rejects plea deal in NE Iowa homemade cannon accident death
- SEMAC hands out grants
- Minnesota considering going 'hands free'
- Amid Coronavirus concerns, some people turning to professional cleaning services for sanitation