Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Making homemade hand sanitizer

Look everywhere: Amazon, grocery or retail stores and you can't find hand sanitizer. So what is a person to do?

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:27 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

One man in Rochester showed us how he makes his own hand sanitizer. The ingredients involve rubbing alcohol and aloe gel or glycerin. Pour them into a bowl and mix them with a whisk to turn it into a gel. Then you can pour the ingredients into an empty bottle.

"Here's something to kind of fall back on, it's not ideal but in a pinch, do what you can," Solis said. "I kind of think of it as in the winter time, it's really cold, you don't have your coat handy but you got a sweater. You put on a sweater, it's better than something." 

Mayo Clinic reports it's generally best to wash hands with soap and water to kill germs but using hand sanitizer is fine as long as it contains 60 percent alcohol. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Image

COVID-19 and dogs

Image

Dental Offices Closing for Non-Emergency Care

Community Events