Clear

What's at stake for Lyle Public Schools

The District is asking taxpayers to increase their general education revenue to 850 dollars per student - which is ten dollars more than what they pay already. Property taxes will go up if the referendum passes. But the Superintendent says this money is needed.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 12:18 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

LYLE, Minn. - 

Superintendent Bryan Boysen says the District is asking for more money - ten dollars more than what is existing because they need to maintain their curriculum and programming. 

Boysen says they need to replace door hinges and update textbooks - some of which are falling apart after 30 years. 

If this referendum passes, property taxes will go up - but Boysen says that money is necessary to ensuring students' education. 

"But what a lot of people don't understand is in small towns, if schools aren't properly funded, they can go on to statutory operating debt, and that's what the state of Minnesota comes in and takes over, you do see schools fold and you do see schools close and that can happen and that can certainly happen here," Superintendent Bryan Boysen said. 

A lot on the line for Lyle Public Schools, all dependent on whichever way the voters chooses to sway. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Image

Too Many Animals in Rochester Homes

Image

Apartment Shooting Investigation

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Community Events