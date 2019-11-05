What's at stake for Lyle Public Schools

LYLE, Minn. -

Superintendent Bryan Boysen says the District is asking for more money - ten dollars more than what is existing because they need to maintain their curriculum and programming.

Boysen says they need to replace door hinges and update textbooks - some of which are falling apart after 30 years.

If this referendum passes, property taxes will go up - but Boysen says that money is necessary to ensuring students' education.

"But what a lot of people don't understand is in small towns, if schools aren't properly funded, they can go on to statutory operating debt, and that's what the state of Minnesota comes in and takes over, you do see schools fold and you do see schools close and that can happen and that can certainly happen here," Superintendent Bryan Boysen said.

A lot on the line for Lyle Public Schools, all dependent on whichever way the voters chooses to sway.