Veterans read their love letters

In an era where writing letters is a lost art form, two veterans say they still mean everything.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

James Crawley is a Marine who fought in the Vietnam War. He says letters from his wife are what kept him going.

"Every now and then, she would perfume the letter so I had her perfume and you can't do that with an email," Crawley said.

To him, they were more than just words on a page.

"A lot of the letters would be folded and double-folded, you know, you read them when you are out in the fied or whatever, just read them again," Crawley said.

To this day, he has kept the letters he and his wife exchanged.

Lucinda Barth is an Army veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. For her -- the notes were light in a time of darkness.

"I knew that they were important then but I'm realizing now that they were much more important to me," Barth said.

In an era of smartphones, Barth says letters are truly the most caring expression of love.

"When somebody sits down and writes a letter, writes out a card, they are putting themselves into that card, they are putting themselves into that letter."

Barth is now happily engaged and Crawley is still married to his wife of 45 years.

