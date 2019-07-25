Rochester residents look back on favorite memories of fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Councilmember Shaun Palmer has been living in Rochester most of his life. When he went to the fair with a friend 20 years ago, he had one funny story to tell about the farm animals you might see at the fair.

"We went and visited this big, and the next year we'd go back, she said, "I want to see the O'Brien pig. I'm like, "Well it's bacon. She thought they just kind of frolicked around and no, they get sold!"

The Olmsted County Free Fair is also special to former Mayor Ardell Brede since it reminds him of times with his deceased wife, Judy.

"The horticulture area, the new products of the new businesses, that, she would do," Brede said.

Almost 160 years after the first fair in Olmsted County, historian Jane Bisel says some things have changed. Dr. Graham, one of the Mayo founders, donated the land used by the Fairgrounds.

"Back in the early days, let's say Dr. Graham's days, maybe in the thirties and forties, there were things we haven't seen in a long time," Bisel said. "There were weddings, baby contests."

Other things stay the same.

"We still have the competitive animal judging, looking at dairy cattle and beef cattle and chicken and goats," Bisel said.

The fair: a prime example of something that will forever bind the Olmsted County community together.