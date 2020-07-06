Looking at the role of School Resource Officers at Austin Public Schools

AUSTIN, Minn. -

At the Austin City Council meeting - there was no pushback, no debating and no conversations about renewing the contracts of two police liaison officers for the upcoming school year.

Councilman Jason Baskin is a parent and is completely comfortable with police in school hallways.

"In a larger community, you're just somebody and a face, and maybe somebody that comes into the office for a controversy, whereas now, a lot of the students know the officers," Baskin said. "Our officers know the students."

Baskin says Austin's growing diversity and community of approximately 25,000 people make it different than larger communities including Rochester and Minneapolis.

"We're a small enough town that we get to know people and progress really moves at the speed of relationships," Baskin said.

Baskin has daughters. He's hopeful they'll grow up in a world in which racial differences won't matter.

"I love looking at my kids and they don't really see color because of the role they are in," Baskin said.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan insists - school resource officers are people students can trust.

"They get to know the administration, they get to know the teachers, they aren't just getting any officer off the street to handle a call, they have their own dedicated officers in this case that have been there for a number of years," McKichan said.

Baskin acknowledges his city has flaws - but maintains it's a place families can trust.

"We are in a fortunate situation that we get to know people," Baskin said.

The partnership between Austin Public Schools and the Police Department has existed for more than 20 years. The police liaison officers primarily serve Austin High School and Ellis Middle School.