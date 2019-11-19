Clear

What's in store for 2045?

As Rochester grows, the landscape will change on many fronts: jobs, school and certainly transportation. Different people in Rochester have different things to say about what they want to see and how it aligns with the Rochester Olmsted Council of Government's vision in the far future.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Modern transportation in Rochester will hopefully have more public transportation according to Ben Griffith, the Olmsted County Planning Director. 

"Getting people out of their single-occupancy vehicles and using transit to get into the downtown," Griffith said. 

The Long Range Transportation Plan focuses on three areas where federal funding is needed: streets and highways, public transit/buses and making the county more bike and pedestrian friendly. 

"We also see more increased bicycle use and with the improvements to the bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure throughout town," Griffith said. 

But what do people in Rochester envision for a quarter century from now? 

"I'd like to see a combination of rail, not buses, rail and if we need it, regional air transportation," Burkhard Geissler said. 

Bill Rihn believes there should be more electric cars. 

"We should have electric vehicles, everyone's going to be running on battery power, probably more mass transit," Rihn said. 

Surely 2045 is a long way off but Griffith can picture it and says the community will surely have more transportation possibilities. 

"People will be able to have options and that's really important if they have options for transportation," Griffith said. 

The Long Range Transportation Plan will next hit City Council in December. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Image

RCTC falls to DCTC

Image

The future of transportation

Image

Remembering Alex Kuhn

Image

The Newly-Dead game

Image

NIACC men's basketball continues torrid stretch to start season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/19

Image

Mayo Ambulance headed for Haiti

Image

Housing Voucher update

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events