What's in store for 2045?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Modern transportation in Rochester will hopefully have more public transportation according to Ben Griffith, the Olmsted County Planning Director.

"Getting people out of their single-occupancy vehicles and using transit to get into the downtown," Griffith said.

The Long Range Transportation Plan focuses on three areas where federal funding is needed: streets and highways, public transit/buses and making the county more bike and pedestrian friendly.

"We also see more increased bicycle use and with the improvements to the bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure throughout town," Griffith said.

But what do people in Rochester envision for a quarter century from now?

"I'd like to see a combination of rail, not buses, rail and if we need it, regional air transportation," Burkhard Geissler said.

Bill Rihn believes there should be more electric cars.

"We should have electric vehicles, everyone's going to be running on battery power, probably more mass transit," Rihn said.

Surely 2045 is a long way off but Griffith can picture it and says the community will surely have more transportation possibilities.

"People will be able to have options and that's really important if they have options for transportation," Griffith said.

The Long Range Transportation Plan will next hit City Council in December.