Log Cabin Motel to get demolished

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A piece of Rochester history will be demolished soon.

The Heritage Preservation Commission voted unanimously to remove the Log Cabin Motell from the potential landmark list. Still, the commission wants to keep the attached building that used to be a restaurant on the list. The owners want to tear down the hotel because they believe it has lost its historic value and structural significance.

"I wish we could maintain it ut it's become a maintenance nightmare, everytime I come up here, I got to spend a day or two days fixing stuff so it won't deterioriate any further," Lloyd Ben Mitchell, a trustee, who spent his formative years there, said. "It's just old and it's a sad state of events."

Mitchell says once the property gets demolished, he hopes they find a buyer who will contribute to the development of Marion Road.