Local leaders want bonding bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Leaders from Olmsted County and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce signed a letter - asking state leaders to pass a bonding bill to make improvements to places like roads, bridges and airports.

A bonding bill would fund projects at the Rochester International Airport. Mayor Kim Norton is hoping for better lighting at the airport - so planes can land in fog and rougher weather. Leaders are also hoping to improve the runways.

"The airport again has been on our waiting list for several years, we do have the federal funds now, we really do need to get this project over the finish line, and we have been very patient all year long, we really wanted a bonding bill passed, we needed a bonding bill passed, the whole state needs a bonding bill passed," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Norton says she's already received responses from the Gov. and Lieutenant Gov. offices.