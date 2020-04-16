Paycheck Protection Program out of money

ROCHESTER, Minn. 0

The Paycheck Protection Program is out of money - 349 billion dollars is the amount the program was worth. Now - the money is all used up.

In Minnesota alone - 33,800 loans were granted.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington believes it's a crushing blow for Med City businesses.

"Small business has been most seriously harmed by this, they have the least reserves and probably the most difficulty in maintaining employees right now," Harrington said.

Businesses and their financial problems are only exacerbated by Mayo Clinic's pay cuts and furloughs.

"Hotels are 10 percent capacity, restaurants have no customers, they're not open but even carryouts have limited customers, the impact on the community is doubled, tripled because Mayo is so hurt," Harrington said.

Photographer Michelle Fagan operates a studio on South Broadway. She applied and got a loan from the program.

"It's already hard to operate a small business in downtown Rochester with continued construction, rising costs, fees always going up, property taxes going up," Fagan said.

Making ends meet is challenge during these unprecedented times.

"We have not really been able to operate at a normal capacity, our event venue is closed, we're not doing photography of people at this time," Fagan said.

It's an uphill battle every day for hardworking Americans - but it's a battle worth winning.

"We've worked hard to build this business, we've been doing it since 2003, I don't want to give up now," Fagan said.

On April 17th, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a webinar at 3:00 p.m. where a member of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's staff will give information on what's happening in DC. The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is also working with local government, urging leaders to defer the payment of property taxes for 60 days without penalty or interest.