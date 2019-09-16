Clear

Having better access to the trails

Connecting the Douglas bike trail to the Little Thistle brewery makes sense, the only thing is there is a grassy water passage. But now - the City voted to give Little Thistle the opportunity to build a bridge.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Right next to Little Thistle Brewery is the popular Douglas trail, but getting from the trail to the brewery isn't easy. 

"When we built the brewery over a year, year and a half ago, that was one of the reasons we chose the piece of property," Steve Finnie, the co-owner of Little Thistle said. "We wanted to connect this piece for community use. 

Steve Finnie wants those who use the trail to enjoy his brewery. 

"We're a brewery but we're really just a large community of meeting space, so we have lots of people who come here, people with small children, people with dogs," Finnie said. "We want to be able to so they can have easy access on and off the trail." 

Cyclist Stephanie Brown thinks it's a great idea to have a bridge. 

"I think that would be a great idea just to make easy access to this business and so people can get to it and want to get to it," Brown said. "Lots of cyclists go to the brewery so I think it would be great for them to have some access." 

The City of Rochester voted to give Little Thistle a revocable permit to build a bridge that would connect to the Valleyhigh trails. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Another sweltering summer day (Tuesday) before storms invade the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Wearing helmets on electric scooters

Image

High Life Expectancy

Image

Clean Water Council Tour

Community Events