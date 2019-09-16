Having better access to the trails

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Right next to Little Thistle Brewery is the popular Douglas trail, but getting from the trail to the brewery isn't easy.

"When we built the brewery over a year, year and a half ago, that was one of the reasons we chose the piece of property," Steve Finnie, the co-owner of Little Thistle said. "We wanted to connect this piece for community use.

Steve Finnie wants those who use the trail to enjoy his brewery.

"We're a brewery but we're really just a large community of meeting space, so we have lots of people who come here, people with small children, people with dogs," Finnie said. "We want to be able to so they can have easy access on and off the trail."

Cyclist Stephanie Brown thinks it's a great idea to have a bridge.

"I think that would be a great idea just to make easy access to this business and so people can get to it and want to get to it," Brown said. "Lots of cyclists go to the brewery so I think it would be great for them to have some access."

The City of Rochester voted to give Little Thistle a revocable permit to build a bridge that would connect to the Valleyhigh trails.