Making the most of winter: Little Thistle hosts outdoor party

Little Thistle kicked off the beautiful weekend with a party!

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 8:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Families got to take photos by vintage sleds and tried on some vintage snowmobile suits. Partygoers also partook in "bock poking" - caramelizing beer with a steer rod. 

The owner of Little Thistle says he wanted to host the party as a way to get people outside while it's winter. 

"Get through it, enjoy each other's company," We can all be outside, we just have to dress appropriately, so luckily today, it's nice and sunny, we couldn't ask for better weather. This is great, this is a heat wave in Minnesota."

Little Thistle will next host a beer festival in May.

