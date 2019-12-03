Clear

Ellison sits down with leaders at listening session

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is in Rochester as part of a state-wide tour. He's talking with leaders about a tough topic: hate crimes.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Churches, schools and homes are all places hate crimes happen.

In a packed sanctuary, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison heard the stories of people including Ashalul Aden, who says she experiences prejudice all the time.

"I could be at the gas station, just putting gas in my car and I hear "terrorist," just people shouting things," Aden said.

Luke Stevens-Royer, the minister at First Unitarian Universalist Church had a story to tell too.

"As a minister I see all the time, people in my own church or people in the wider community who daily are dealing with micro-aggressions whether it's ethnicity, or race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religios identity," Royer said.

Ellison gets it.

"I know what it's like to be targeted based on your race or religion but I would argue that no matter who you are, even if you are from the majority culture, hate crimes are something you need to be concerned about because we believe in liberty and justice for all," Ellison said.

The FBI reports there were 4571 hate crimes against people last year. Ellison wants that number reduced to zero.

"It is important for us to see this as a state-wide effort that all of us are on," Ellison said.

Creating a world of empathy, understanding and tolerance - it's something Ashalul says we should strive for.

"I want to understand their side, I want for them to understand my side and for us to come to an understanding, the thing is respect should be just given to everyone and I think that's what's lacking currently," Aden said.

This was Ellison's 33rd listening session.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Nice week expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Med City Rivalry

Image

Joe Biden Exclusive Interview

Image

Talking about bullying

Image

Ellison talks hate crimes

Image

Golden Apple Award: Jessica Honsey

Image

Giving Joy at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Biden Campaigns in Mason City

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/3

Image

Shop Albert Lea Passport Tour

Image

Minnesota Attorney General Joins Us Live

Community Events