Ellison sits down with leaders at listening session

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Churches, schools and homes are all places hate crimes happen.

In a packed sanctuary, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison heard the stories of people including Ashalul Aden, who says she experiences prejudice all the time.

"I could be at the gas station, just putting gas in my car and I hear "terrorist," just people shouting things," Aden said.

Luke Stevens-Royer, the minister at First Unitarian Universalist Church had a story to tell too.

"As a minister I see all the time, people in my own church or people in the wider community who daily are dealing with micro-aggressions whether it's ethnicity, or race, sexual orientation, gender identity, religios identity," Royer said.

Ellison gets it.

"I know what it's like to be targeted based on your race or religion but I would argue that no matter who you are, even if you are from the majority culture, hate crimes are something you need to be concerned about because we believe in liberty and justice for all," Ellison said.

The FBI reports there were 4571 hate crimes against people last year. Ellison wants that number reduced to zero.

"It is important for us to see this as a state-wide effort that all of us are on," Ellison said.

Creating a world of empathy, understanding and tolerance - it's something Ashalul says we should strive for.

"I want to understand their side, I want for them to understand my side and for us to come to an understanding, the thing is respect should be just given to everyone and I think that's what's lacking currently," Aden said.

This was Ellison's 33rd listening session.