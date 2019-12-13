Clear

Liquor sales up in Minnesota

Did you make a quick trip to get your favorite vodka or whiskey? It turns out you are in good company.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

For the 23rd consecutive year, liquor stores in Minnesota are reporting record-breaking sales. 

Over the last year, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations generated over 360 million dollars in sales. The owner of Apollo Wine and Spirits talks about why he believes the liquor business continues to boom. 

"The growth is really in the expansion of products in these stores, the number of what we call skews has increased dramatically in the last decade, whereas in the past you had one whiskey called Black Velvet whereas now you have 5 other brands with different flavors added to it," Bryan King said. 

King says he has experienced a substantial growth in his own customer base - a 10 to 12 percent increase yearly in the last 3 years. 

