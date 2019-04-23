Increasing Liquor On-Sale License Fees

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester is priced low compared to communities like Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth for liquor on-sale licenses. One bar owner says he's not excited about a spike in his bills but says if it's for a good cause like law enforcement, he can get behind it.

"I can understand that the fee's lower but I think the cost of business is high in Rochester," Clay Fulton, the co-owner of Brothers Bar and Grill said. "Rent and stuff is already very high for anybody who doesn't own their building."

City Council wil eventually get projections on fee changes and the goal is to implement the changes at the beginning of 2020.