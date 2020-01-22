Clear
Liquor license fees going up

Bar and restaurant owners in Rochester will see a hefty increase in their annual costs. Liquor license fees are going up - to pay for downtown policing and administrative costs.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 11:46 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Rochester's downtown bar scene is thriving. Still, owning and managing a drinking establishment is taxing, quite literally. 

"Our taxes are through the roof, I'm up 450 percent since 2003 and over 250 percent over the last 6 or 7 years," Matt Murphy, the owner of Kathy's Pub said. 

Josh Kral says the budget for his business, Bitter & Pour, is already on a tight budget. 

"We had a terrible week last week, it can throw off your plans financially, if you get fee increases, I guess it could hurt as well," Kral said. 

But Councilmember Mark Bilderback says increasing the liquor license fees should have been done a long time ago. 

"None of us like to raise fees to raise fees, that's what everybody is making it sound like, this has been looked at, and a long process has gone through," Bilderback said. 

The fee increases will make revenue for the city go up by 60 percent. 

