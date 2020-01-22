Liquor license fees going up

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Rochester's downtown bar scene is thriving. Still, owning and managing a drinking establishment is taxing, quite literally.
"Our taxes are through the roof, I'm up 450 percent since 2003 and over 250 percent over the last 6 or 7 years," Matt Murphy, the owner of Kathy's Pub said.
Josh Kral says the budget for his business, Bitter & Pour, is already on a tight budget.
"We had a terrible week last week, it can throw off your plans financially, if you get fee increases, I guess it could hurt as well," Kral said.
But Councilmember Mark Bilderback says increasing the liquor license fees should have been done a long time ago.
"None of us like to raise fees to raise fees, that's what everybody is making it sound like, this has been looked at, and a long process has gone through," Bilderback said.
The fee increases will make revenue for the city go up by 60 percent.
