Clear
Power Linemen work around clock

In Freeborn County, almost 4000 people were without power. Power line crews are working around the clock to bring people back online and one man is praising them for fighting the good fight.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 12:38 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

MANCHESTER, Minn. - 

Manchester is one community where all of the residents do not have power. Just up the road, line men are working around the clock to make sure people get their power restored. 

Call it the torrents of spring. With high winds, power line crews brave terrible weather to restore power. Manchester's Jeff Hagen is grateful. 

"I'm glad they are out there," Hagen said. "I'm glad there's people out there willing to work all hours. I know I woul if I had to." 

Living without power these past few days has tested Hagen's patience. 

"It's been a struggle," Hagen said "People are getting along but there's people that left and they are not staying in their houses because they don't have power." 

Ever the Good Samaritan - Hagen does what he can to help his neighbors. 

"I'm running from my house to two other ones here making sure they keep it going," Hagen said. "I know one of the guys. He can't go outside that much. I'm kind of watching over things a little bit." 

As the Linemen keep plugging away, Hagen cheers their efforts. 

"Keep it going," Hagen said. "Don't stop until you get it done. Thank you guys." 

The crews are expected to work on Highway 13 between Albert Lea and New Richland all weekend. 

