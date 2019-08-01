Clear

Lime scooters now in Rochester

It's a day weeks in the making - Lime - an app that lets people rent out electric scooters is now officially in Rochester until November as part of a pilot program.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's easy to find people already using LIME scooters downtown, eager to hit the bustling sidewalks.

"Going through the city, it's just a way more interesting thing," Jephthah Foaty said. "It just livens it up."

Four young men using the transportation of the future.

"I think they are way more fun than riding a bike, I don't have to do anything," Nikolas Hanson said. "I can just hit the trigger and just zoom around."

But not all residents are excited about the new mode of transportation.

"We have a frail and elderly patient base downtown that actually walk around and have walkers and wheelchairs," Barry Skolnick said. "If you're gonna have the potential riding on the sidewalks, they could be seriously injured."

These scooters might be divisive but riders say it's the right thing to give the green light to Lime and not just the fruit!

"I think it makes it more hip, it makes it more cooler and will attract more people," Jeremy Fischer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman advances to state title game

Image

Stealing Steed

Image

Lime scooters officially in Rochester

Image

Sturgis could cause problems on I-90

Image

Seatbelts on Iowa Buses

Image

Banks looking out for you

Image

Sheriff gets an upped salary

Image

Nelson makes lemonade

Image

Newman advances to state finals

Image

Cresco Fire Department gets new rescue boat

Community Events