Lime scooters now in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It's easy to find people already using LIME scooters downtown, eager to hit the bustling sidewalks.

"Going through the city, it's just a way more interesting thing," Jephthah Foaty said. "It just livens it up."

Four young men using the transportation of the future.

"I think they are way more fun than riding a bike, I don't have to do anything," Nikolas Hanson said. "I can just hit the trigger and just zoom around."

But not all residents are excited about the new mode of transportation.

"We have a frail and elderly patient base downtown that actually walk around and have walkers and wheelchairs," Barry Skolnick said. "If you're gonna have the potential riding on the sidewalks, they could be seriously injured."

These scooters might be divisive but riders say it's the right thing to give the green light to Lime and not just the fruit!

"I think it makes it more hip, it makes it more cooler and will attract more people," Jeremy Fischer said.