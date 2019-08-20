Clear

Concerns about Lime scooter safety

Lime scooters are taking off in Rochester - but there are concerns about too many people driving them on the sidewalks. Hear from riders on why they break the rules and why not everyone hopes these scooters are here to stay.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019
Isabella Basco

Rochester, Minn. 

You'd have to live under a rock if you haven't seen those neon green scooters flying around Rochester. And they sure are making waves! The latest numbers are in: At least 2700 riders have ridden nearly 6 thousand times just since last Thursday. That's a total of over 7800 miles. But the city does have some concerns over safety.

The city is planning to put signs up downtown to remind people scooters and bikes are not allowed on the sidewalks.

Brianna Zillmer chooses to ride on the sidewalks despite the rules.

"I just feel safer on the sidewalks, rather than on the roads with traffic," Zillmer said. 

Zillmer thinks the scooters are catching on and hopes awareness about the new wheels in town will improve the scooter environment.

"I think if signs are up and there's more like talk about them and rules about them, I think people will use them on the roads more than the sidewalks," Zillmer said.

But John Kruesel believes the Med City jumped way too fast in getting these scooters and doesn't believe signs will help.

"I'm gonna suggest to people i don't think they are safe on the streets or on the sidewalks," Kruesel said. "The speed of which people go through Third Street, Broadway, First Avenue here, you look both ways and before you know it, you are about to hit somebody."

kruesel hopes the scooters won't last here.

"It's premature for this community especially now with all the streets turned down and shut down."

The pilot program runs until November 30th. 

