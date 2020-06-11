Lime scooters return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Lime is coming back with 200 scooters! Rochester is the first city in the state of Minnesota to launch them.

In the era of COVID-19, you might be wondering: Is it safe to ride these scooters? Operations specialists will go through the city and clean the scooters on a daily basis. The Lime team is encouraging riders to take precautions like wearing gloves and washing their hands before and after riding.

"So we use the CDC recommended use of bleach and water and we spray down the top of the scooter and let that sit for a minute and then wipe that off," JP Holwerda, the operations manager, said.

Lime is also launching e-bikes later this summer. They're working on getting those in the Med City in July.