Clear

Honoring a hero who helped save Jaxon Harberts' life

4 Life Saving Awards were presented by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. One of them was given to Jim Royer who formerly worked as an EMT and is now a truck driver and who helped Jaxon Harberts survive.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 12:56 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 1:02 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - 

The morning of the fatal Claremont accident, Jim Royer was on a long route delivering steel. He should have been at work earlier but after seeing a car on top of another one, he stopped to find Jaxon with a compromised airway. This former EMT discovered he still has what it takes to deal with an emergency. 

"With my prior profession, I stopped and helped him pull out to get a patent airway," Jim Royer said. 

Royer went right to work ensuring Jaxon would survive. 

"Without an airway, you don't have a viable patient," Royer said. "That was my first concern, to get him breathing." 

Sheriff Scott Rose has high praise for the lifesaver. 

"If it wasn't for him stopping and doing what he did, Jaxon wouldn't be here today," Sheriff Scott Rose said. "That makes us all kind of pause especially if you have kids." 

Royer credits a higher power with putting him where he was needed. 

"God has a reason for everything," Royer said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events