Honoring a hero who helped save Jaxon Harberts' life

MANTORVILLE, Minn. -

The morning of the fatal Claremont accident, Jim Royer was on a long route delivering steel. He should have been at work earlier but after seeing a car on top of another one, he stopped to find Jaxon with a compromised airway. This former EMT discovered he still has what it takes to deal with an emergency.

"With my prior profession, I stopped and helped him pull out to get a patent airway," Jim Royer said.

Royer went right to work ensuring Jaxon would survive.

"Without an airway, you don't have a viable patient," Royer said. "That was my first concern, to get him breathing."

Sheriff Scott Rose has high praise for the lifesaver.

"If it wasn't for him stopping and doing what he did, Jaxon wouldn't be here today," Sheriff Scott Rose said. "That makes us all kind of pause especially if you have kids."

Royer credits a higher power with putting him where he was needed.

"God has a reason for everything," Royer said.