Woman thanks Deputy Sheriff who saved her life

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Jessica Ditlevson went into cardiac arrest en route to McDonald's one night in January. Deputy Sheriff Corry Retzer was part of the team that saved her life.

"He administered the AED twice and got my pulse and my heartbeat going again and gave me a fighting chance to survive," Ditlevson said.

Jessica says no award could ever pay back Retzer for what he did.

"You can say thank you a thousand times and it doesn't even get to the core of how you feel," Jessica said.

For Retzer, Jessica's story is the reason he wears the badge and fights the good fight.

"That's why we get into this job is to help people ultimately," Deputy Sheriff Retzer said. "Theres a lot of other things that go along with it. When something like this happens, it makes you realize you are here for a reason."

For any critics of law enforcement, Retzer and Jessica insist all they hope to do is serve and protect.

"I still think it's the greatest profession out there," Retzer said. "I may be the minority on that. Any day we can help somebody is a good day."

"What they do does make a difference," Jessica said. "They are out there to always catch the bad guys. To keep the peace. They are out there to help save your life as well."

Giving people like Jessica a second chance at life, an opportunity to be a mother and say thank you.

Deputy Sheriff Retzer got the Life Saving award for saving her life.