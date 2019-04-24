Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman thanks Deputy Sheriff who saved her life

Law enforcement saves lives all the time but are hardly recognized for it. Tonight - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson awarded these everyday heroes in a special way. One woman also shared her story on how one Deputy Sheriff and his team saved her life.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 11:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Jessica Ditlevson went into cardiac arrest en route to McDonald's one night in January. Deputy Sheriff Corry Retzer was part of the team that saved her life.

"He administered the AED twice and got my pulse and my heartbeat going again and gave me a fighting chance to survive," Ditlevson said.

Jessica says no award could ever pay back Retzer for what he did.

"You can say thank you a thousand times and it doesn't even get to the core of how you feel," Jessica said.

For Retzer, Jessica's story is the reason he wears the badge and fights the good fight.

"That's why we get into this job is to help people ultimately," Deputy Sheriff Retzer said. "Theres a lot of other things that go along with it. When something like this happens, it makes you realize you are here for a reason."

For any critics of law enforcement, Retzer and Jessica insist all they hope to do is serve and protect.

"I still think it's the greatest profession out there," Retzer said. "I may be the minority on that. Any day we can help somebody is a good day."

"What they do does make a difference," Jessica said. "They are out there to always catch the bad guys. To keep the peace. They are out there to help save your life as well."

Giving people like Jessica a second chance at life, an opportunity to be a mother and say thank you.

Deputy Sheriff Retzer got the Life Saving award for saving her life.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans speak out about healthcare

Image

Grants for safe rides to school

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Image

Olmsted County life saving awards

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Image

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Image

Mill and Overlay Project

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Information in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Image

Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Community Events