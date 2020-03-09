Construction crews start repairing library

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Public LIbrary is a community hub. The fixture was flooded in September by a water softener. Now, crews from JT Egner Construction are helping the library pick up the pieces.

The work includes new drywall, replacing ceiling tiles, insulation and carpet.

Karen Lemke who heads Marketing & Community Engagement says the damage gave staff a fresh perspective.

"It really made us look at how we serve our community members and our visitors that come into the reference area, that forces us to really look at that space, now we're reconfiguring the space, we wouldn't have known that had the water leak really hadn't happened," Lemke said.

Construction should last until the end of May or beginning of June. Repairs total more than $200,000.