Making a face shield using a 3D printer

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To make a face shield using a 3D printer, here's what it takes to make one: transparencies, a polyactic acid filament which is a plastic material and office rubber bands.

If you have access to a 3D printer, it takes just two hours to make this kind of mask.

"The need became apparent the longer we were at the day center that PPE would be a lot more effective for us to make and use the resources we had on hand rather than try to deplete the healthcare workers and the emergency care workers," Heather Adamson said.

If you don't have a 3D printer, you can get creative and use sunglasses or document protectors to make a shield.

The Rochester Public Library says to contact them if you need resources to make face masks or shields.