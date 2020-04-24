ROCHESTER, Minn. -
To make a face shield using a 3D printer, here's what it takes to make one: transparencies, a polyactic acid filament which is a plastic material and office rubber bands.
If you have access to a 3D printer, it takes just two hours to make this kind of mask.
"The need became apparent the longer we were at the day center that PPE would be a lot more effective for us to make and use the resources we had on hand rather than try to deplete the healthcare workers and the emergency care workers," Heather Adamson said.
If you don't have a 3D printer, you can get creative and use sunglasses or document protectors to make a shield.
The Rochester Public Library says to contact them if you need resources to make face masks or shields.
Related Content
- Making a face shield using a 3D printer
- Auto shop revs up production of 3D printed face shields
- Some Nebraska schools are donating their 3D printers to make supplies for a hospital
- Mason City business lauded by governor for producing 100,000 face shields
- Mason City company recognized by Gov. Reynolds for producing face shields
- Federal judge stops online 3D gun blueprints
- 3D art at One Discovery Square celebration
- Mayo Clinic 3D Anatomic Modeling Laboratory looking into 3D printing parts for masks, respirators, and ventilators
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota scrambling to improve cybersecurity
- 3D Mammogram machine comes to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa