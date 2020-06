ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester Pride has some resources on their Facebook page to contribute to Black Lives Matter. One transgender woman - Mallory Heath - believes now is the time for people from all walks of life to understand the experiences of marginalized communities.

"I feel like apply that to everything, any person you meet, believe them, until you have obvious reason not to, believe their experience and trust that the way they are telling you how they feel is how they feel," Heath said.