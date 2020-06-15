Clear

Celebrating graduation in a nontraditional way

The coronavirus pandemic is having us rethink how we celebrate big milestones. Leroy-Ostrander Public School held a graduation that fit all of the requirements for social distancing but still stayed true to commemorating the Class of 2020's achievements.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 11:12 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

LE ROY, Minn. -

Miley Cyrus sang it best - "there's always going to be another mountain." For the class of 2020, the "climb" was a final semester of distance learning.

"They've lost their sports, their opportunity to be with their friends, to have a normal opportunity, look at it this way, if you've made it through this, life is going to get better as you go on," Superintendent Ray Arsenault said.

Facing unprecedented challenges - this class took the next steps towards their future in a delayed, outdoor and socially distanced ceremony.

The new graduates are facing a world of uncertainty. Class Valedictorain Libertee Smalley says 2020 graduates are ready for the future.

"You want smart kids? We have smart kids, athleticism, we have that too," Smalley said. "Attractive, artistic or funny? Yup, we have it all."

Salutatorian Tanner Kasel says the pandemic is teaching everyone an important lesson for years to come.

"We all definitely learned one thing and that is not to take anything for granted because we could all wake up one morning and it could all be gone," Kasel said.

Graduating seniors and administrators admit - the Class of 2020 has always marched to its own beat.

"Starting in middle school, we were labeled as the naughty class," Smalley said. "I know - that was kind of hard to believe. In 6th grade - we had to carry around a clipboard to every class with all of our names on it and spaces for tally marks. If you had a tally, it meant you were being bad."

If there's one class prepared to finish high school in a nontraditional way, it's this one.

18 students graduated from the class - a community parade also followed the commencement ceremony.

