Learning about rezoning

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Slatterly Park, Kutzky Park and Historic Southwest are just some of the neighborhoods that could be rezoned to fit more housing units for people.

Residents got to learn more about rezoning at 125 Live. One man who lives in one of the neighborhoods says he has mixed feelings.

"You never know what you're gonna get," David Skogen said. "Sometimes it can work to the benefit and sometimes not. But I think you just have to be studious and know what's coming and get a heads up on it."

The proposed maps and boundaries for rezoning will be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission on June 26.