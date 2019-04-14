Clear
Undocumented Immigrants learning about bill that could get them driver's licenses

It's a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get their driver's licenses. Today - Rochester residents are learning where that bill stands in the legislative process after passing the House last week.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Driving is something most of us might take for granted. For some undocumented families, they would do anything to get behind the wheel. 

Ashley Lopez's father is from Mexico and is undocumented. 

She says it would be much easier for their family if her father could get a license. 

"Cause my mom is kind of scared to go to far places," Lopez said. "It would be easier for all of us." 

Lopez says this bill could be a huge weight lifted off her family's shoulders. 

"We won't have to be passing by a police officer and be scared that they would stop us or anything like that," Lopez said. 

Rocky Papenfus is a vocal Trump supporter and someone who says to pump the brakes on the bill. 

"They are in this country illegally - they broke the law to get here," Papenfus said. "Why should they be above the law and now all of a sudden get a driver's license?" 

He has his own ideas on what undocumented immigrants should do. 

"If they are hard-working and want to work and be of some benefit, stay in your country and help your country be better," Papenfus said. 

But Lopez just wants her father to be given a chance. 

"Just because he doesn't look the same as other people doesn't mean he doesn't have the same rights as other people," Lopez said. "Just because he can't have the same things as other people have, doesn't mean he doesn't deserve it," Lopez said. 

If the bill passes the Senate and gets signed by the Governor, Minnesota would be the 13th state that would let undocumented immigrants get their licenses. 

