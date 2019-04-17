Maintaining your lawn mowers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A Sales Associate at Northern Tool + Equipment says because of last week's ice storm, sales and repair work hasn't picked up yet. But sales could go up between 10 and 50 percent so long as the sun stays out. He has advice for all of us who plan to start mowing.

"Tune-ups, good gas, sharpen your blades, that's maintenance for every year on your equipment," Mick Wiener said. "Your equipment will work as long as you take care of your equipment."

Wiener says it does not matter how old your lawn mower is, it should work as long as you take care of it properly.