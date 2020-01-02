Clear

Law enforcement suicides go up

The statistics are staggering. Hundreds of men and women proudly wearing a badge have taken their own lives.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook to spread awareness about the number of law enforcement suicides. 

According to Blue H.E.L.P., 228 officers took their own lives in 2019.

Saint Charles Police Chief Ken Frank talks about why the demanding career can take a toll on those who serve and protect.

"I think the impact is on us because it's so hard for us to talk about our jobs and what we do and the perceptions people have of this profession," Frank said.

Blue H.E.L.P. reports there were 172 suicides in 2018 and 168 the year before.

