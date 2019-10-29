Plans in motion to build law enforcement memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. 0

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says he has thought about building a memorial for fallen officers as far back as 15 years ago. Hours of blood, sweat and tears have gone into building it, but it's worth the effort.

"All my years of working with law enforcement families and survivors and agencies especially small agencies, their biggest fear is their officer will be forgotten," Torgerson said.

Now that the Park Board has approved the planning for construction of this memorial in 2020, it looks like the families of fallen officers will have a place where they will be forever remembered. Right now, they are figuring out a design but the sheriff promises there will be a garden, a wall, some lighting and trees.

"A memorial is really the core of what gives, what puts out in the public the memory of that officer, it's a place, a tangible place where they can go and touch and see the name of that officer," Torgerson said.

The goal is to build the memorial by 2022.