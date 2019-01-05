Clear
Law Enforcement Has Trouble Hiring

Nationally -- police officers and law enforcement are having trouble hiring. In Olmsted County, the Sheriff tells KIMT applications have gone down 50 percent. Here are some possible reasons why.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 12:20 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some Rochester residents we spoke with understand why fewer young people are interested in wearing a badge. Law enforcement is more scrutinized and criticized than ever before.

"I think it's the lack of trust that's out there right now across the nation as far as just trusting the police in general, so there's a divide between the community and those in authority right now," Branden Patten said.

The timing does not work out since the city could get thousands of new residents by 2040. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson knows the only way to match that growth is with manpower.

"Our growth is gonna be on courtroom security, they are gonna need more courtrooms, potentially more detention deputies, potentially more people doing the civil papers and the warrants and the things like that," Torgerson said.

Torgerson is keenly aware they need to work on their brand.

"There's no question the perceptions and what the broader community sees is something we have to work with," Torgerson said.

But he is optimistic because he believes in the good work he and his deputies do.

"Helping the community, helping where you live, it can be very exciting," Torgerson said.

Patten believes the key is communication.

"Holding those open forums and just discussing things and problems that are amongst the community, I think that's gonna be huge," Patten said.

