Law enforcement discusses movement

KIMT NEWS 3 -

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose named this Facebook post "Bad Cops." It addresses the murder of George Floyd. In the post - he says in part: "Nobody hates bad cops more than good cops, but does that make Chauvin racist?"

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says former officer Derek Chauvin's use of force was flat-out illegal but acknowledges there could be more to the story.

"I don't think we can just without any evidence prior to the event of George Floyd being killed or during the event say this was racially motivated, I just don't know of any evidence that supports that," Freitag said.

Sheriff Rose talks about how bad cops can enter the profession. He says in part: "Just like there are bad doctors, bad lawyers, bad politicians, it happens in every profession." Freitag wholeheartedly agrees.

"There are gonna be some people getting in the law enforcement who should never be in law enforcement," Freitag said.

Rose also touches on the topic of defunding the police. He believes defunding will drive away good cops leaving departments with bad cops that can't get jobs elsewhere.

"If we defund the cops, defund law enforcement across the board, what are you going to replace them with?" Freitag asked. "Who's gonna go to the armed robberies? Who's gonna go to the stabbings? Who's gonna go to the person with a gun?"

Sheriff Rose wrapped up his post with a quote saying: "These are tough times for the good guys."

Freitag says he can't speak for law enforcement in large metro cities but says he doesn't believe the Freeborn County Sheriff's office is sytemically racist. The Department has training for cultural diversity and says he will launch any investigation if any deputies exhibit racial biases.