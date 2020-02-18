Rochester Public Schools contemplating later start times

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

There are two options the District has it narrowed down to. One option would add more bus routes and cost more money. The other wouldn't add cost but would reduce instructional class times for certain schools like John Adams, Willow Creek, Kellogg and Freidell Middle School.

One School Board member referred to the process of figuring out new schedules as a "massive puzzle."

But parent Danny Solis thinks it's a great idea.

""Teenagers, middle schoolers and high schoolers are more awake in the evenings and at night than they are super early in the morning. It would give them a better shot of what they are there for, which is to get educated," Danny Solis said.

Solis sympathizes with their long, demanding days.

"Brutal to think you have to get up, get ready, wolf some breakfast down and get there in the street and catch that bus and then you throw in the cold and ice and slippery conditions," Solis said. "It becomes a mess."

Superintendent Michael Muñoz supports the notion of letting kids get some sleep.

""We try to accomodate - there's a lot of research over several years that secondary students need to start later," Muñoz said.

The School Board voted to not take action yet on voting for either option. They'll revisit this again at some point.