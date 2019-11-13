Clear

Should schools start later?

Do you have kids? Is it tough to keep them moving in the mornings before school. Rochester Public Schools is looking into some changes.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The School Board recognizes kids need more sleep. There are discussions underway about changing the start time in the morning - but that could require possibly adding more bus routes which will cost money. 

Ask any parent and they'll tell you that children are easier to be around when they get enough sleep. In an effort to grant kids some more sleep, the District created a committee which has come up with proposals for altering the school day. High school would start no earlier than 8 a.m. and dismissal would be no later than 3:15 p.m. Parent Lynn Peterson likes the idea. 

"I watch my own 14-year-old just struggle, she's always tired between school and activities and having to get up so early, she's tired a lot," Peterson said. 

Few would argue with the notion that more sleep is likely to result in better students. 

"Just to have more time to wake up, get going, be more aware of what's going on, I think they'll learn better," Peterson said. 

The District will hold a community meeting in the future to get feedback on the proposed changes. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes downs New Ulm

Image

Independent U.S. Senate candidate stops in Cresco

Image

STEAM Summit

Image

What to do about the crows?

Image

Autism center opens in Rochester

Image

MercyOne teams up with urgent care provider

Image

Does school start too early?

Image

Brandon Helgeson named executive director of Rochesterfest

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Warming Center opening in December

Community Events