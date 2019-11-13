Should schools start later?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The School Board recognizes kids need more sleep. There are discussions underway about changing the start time in the morning - but that could require possibly adding more bus routes which will cost money.

Ask any parent and they'll tell you that children are easier to be around when they get enough sleep. In an effort to grant kids some more sleep, the District created a committee which has come up with proposals for altering the school day. High school would start no earlier than 8 a.m. and dismissal would be no later than 3:15 p.m. Parent Lynn Peterson likes the idea.

"I watch my own 14-year-old just struggle, she's always tired between school and activities and having to get up so early, she's tired a lot," Peterson said.

Few would argue with the notion that more sleep is likely to result in better students.

"Just to have more time to wake up, get going, be more aware of what's going on, I think they'll learn better," Peterson said.

The District will hold a community meeting in the future to get feedback on the proposed changes.