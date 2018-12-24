Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Jordan Wallace is one of millions of shoppers doing their last-minute errands before Christmas.

"I have to grab a couple of things for tomorrow's meal too so it's always something more you have to grab, it seems like," Wallace said.

He also manages a shoe store at Apache Mall -- and knows what the retail rush is like. But he does not get overwhelmed shopping last-minute.

"It's not super stressful for me," Wallace said. "I imagine it would be for some people but I just kind of walk out of there, grab what I need and know there's no time limit on anything."

In fact -- while some holiday shoppers might be stressed out -- Wallace says to just revel in the moment.

"Just enjoy it all," Wallace said. "It only happens once a year. Enjoy your time with your family and all the discounts with your family."