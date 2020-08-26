Laptop Shortage Threatens to Derail Distance Learning

Rochester, Minn. - The pandemic is throwing educators yet another coronavirus curveball.

A nationwide shortage of affordable laptops is causing school districts to scramble for technology necessary for distance learning.

"Distance learning and the pandemic have really thrown into sharp relief how much of a digital divide there is in our communities," said Dee Sabol, Executive Director of Diversity Council in Rochester. "The laptops are absolutely a basic part of can we or can we not meet the need of our students, our own children. Can we supply them with what they need to be successful?"

But not all schools are encountering these distance learning difficulties, even in regionally in Southeast Minnesota.

"As far as I know, the laptop shortage really hasn't affected us," says Ryan Mayers of Austin Public Schools. "We actually have a one-to-one laptop program for students in grades five through 12, so every student at I.J. Holton, Ellis Middle School, and The Austin High School receives a laptop."

Mayers says the program ensures lower-income students aren't left behind.

"We're really looking to get rid of as many of those disparities as we can to make it so that just because somebody might not be able to afford a laptop on their own, they are able to get one from the school."

Now, as some schools scramble to find technology for students, Austin schools can focus solely on education.

"Being able to provide the tools for all students to do these things is something that we pride ourselves on."