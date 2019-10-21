Restoring Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

To improve the ater, the Shell Rock River Watershed District is planning on managing the rough fish populations and restoring the streambank. The House Capital Investment Committee visited the City to hear their concerns. One representative is not sure if they will fund the restoration or not.

"When we resume session in February, we'll begin to look at all the projects throughout the state," Minnesota House Rep. Raymond Dehn said." "We have somewhere in essence of 4 billion dollars of requests, chances are we won't be able to fund all of those requests so we'll have to make those hard decisions on those projects that actually get the funding."

The Shell Rock River Watershed District is asking for 7.5 million dollars in the next year.