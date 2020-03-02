Clear

The latest on the Kmart lot

Continuing coverage on a story that repeatedly garners heat and attention: turning the old Kmart lot into a parking lot for Mayo Clinic employees.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

It was just a few weeks ago when the Council approved a lease for the lot. But Mayor Kim Norton was considering veto-ing the move. Then the developer reached out to her and found a compromise: a shorter lease on the property. 

Council directed the Mayor and Clerk to sign the agreement despited heated conversation about Norton's meeting with the developer. At the meeting - Council voted to approve the language for the lease to be 5 years with a 30 month option to renew - much shorter than the original 10-year lease.

