The latest on the Kmart lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
It was just a few weeks ago when the Council approved a lease for the lot. But Mayor Kim Norton was considering veto-ing the move. Then the developer reached out to her and found a compromise: a shorter lease on the property.
Council directed the Mayor and Clerk to sign the agreement despited heated conversation about Norton's meeting with the developer. At the meeting - Council voted to approve the language for the lease to be 5 years with a 30 month option to renew - much shorter than the original 10-year lease.
Related Content
- Rochester Kmart to close
- What's next for the Rochester Kmart parking lot?
- Decision on Rochester's Kmart parking lot for Mayo employees
- Finding a compromise on Rochester's controversial Kmart lot
- Sears and Kmart to close 40 more locations
- Man to stand trial for stealing from Charles City Kmart
- Chicago woman sentenced for defrauding Kmart in 11 states, including Minnesota
- The Blue Light special is over - Charles City Kmart to close
Scroll for more content...