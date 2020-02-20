Decision on Kmart parking lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council voted 4-3 to approve a conditional use permit for Mayo Clinic to turn the parking lot into parking spaces for its employees.

The development would happen in two phases: the first creates more than 700 spaces for Mayo employees and the second tears it down to make room for 600 more spots. The change might be helpful for Mayo but people in the area aren't as thrilled.

"I'm not supportive entirely because I don't want to see my neighborhood with 700, 1400 cars on a daily basis related to pollution, traffic, safety," Doris Amundsen said.

Council also voted 4-3 for a park-and-ride lease at the Kmart. The lease won't exceed ten years.