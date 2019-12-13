Follow-up on parking lot proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It was in October when Slatterly Park residents got upset over the perceived lack of communication between developers and homeowners to develop a parking lot.

City Councilmember Mark Bilderback worked at Mayo Clinic for many years but says he was disappointed about the way community leaders developed this parking lot plan.

"People felt this was going to be rammed down their throat, like you said, they drive in one day and everything's fine the next day, it's a brand-new surface, brand-new striping, and they had not heard nothing, they thought everybody was trying to pull a fast one on them," Bilderback said.

Bilderback says it's a lesson community leaders should learn from when it comes to communication.

"The goal is whether this work, doesn't work, we've learned from it, we've worked to develop better process to informing the community and making sure all the groups involved are working together," Bilderback said.

Bilderback says the 5 major players involved in this: Destination Medical Center, DMC-EDA, Mayo Clinic, the City and the County have committed to come together to meet about developing better communications.

This next hits City Council in January.