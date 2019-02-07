Klobuchar Staff Hosts Prescription Drug Roundtable

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At a roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Amy Klobuchar's staff members, residents expressed their frustrations at the soaring prices of prescription drugs. Phyllis Baier is one mother who had to travel abroad because her son's insurance company denied his insulin.

"I went to Mexico to get him back-up insulin," Baier said.

Bill Oswald has been a diabetic for 30 years and is outraged at how the cost of insulin has gone up.

"It's a 27 times increase over about 30 years for essentially the same product," Bill Oswald said. "It hasn't really changed and the pharmaceutical companies just have us over a barrel."

While Klobuchar's staff maintained they are introducing legislation to cut the costs of prescription drugs, Oswald cannot wait forever.

"If I were to lose my job, I'd be in big trouble," Oswald said.

One of the Klobuchar's staff members told KIMT that Senator is part of 6 bills to help lower the costs of drugs.