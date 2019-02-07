Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Klobuchar Staff Hosts Prescription Drug Roundtable

The skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs is impacting the entire country -- and it is especially hitting hard for residents in Rochester.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 1:03 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

At a roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Amy Klobuchar's staff members, residents expressed their frustrations at the soaring prices of prescription drugs. Phyllis Baier is one mother who had to travel abroad because her son's insurance company denied his insulin.

"I went to Mexico to get him back-up insulin," Baier said.

Bill Oswald has been a diabetic for 30 years and is outraged at how the cost of insulin has gone up.

"It's a 27 times increase over about 30 years for essentially the same product," Bill Oswald said. "It hasn't really changed and the pharmaceutical companies just have us over a barrel."

While Klobuchar's staff maintained they are introducing legislation to cut the costs of prescription drugs, Oswald cannot wait forever.

"If I were to lose my job, I'd be in big trouble," Oswald said.

One of the Klobuchar's staff members told KIMT that Senator is part of 6 bills to help lower the costs of drugs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events