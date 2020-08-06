Sen. Klobuchar supports mental health services

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is promoting a package called the Coronavirus Mental health and Addiction Assistance Act. It would appropriate 100 million to expand mental health services including support groups, outreach programs and telehealth.

"To not acknowledge it's a problem is a problem," Klobuchar said. "People have to be encouraged if they are feeling very very sad or having thoughts of suicide, they have to make a call immediately. The other piece of this is making sure we are supporting organizations that help with addiction and mental health."

Sen. Klobuchar tells KIMT News 3 she'd been talking to Republican senators to push this legislation forward.