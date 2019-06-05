Power of Produce gets kids to get fresh food from Farmers Market

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

At the Albert Lea Farmers Market, kids can buy fresh fruits and vegetables through the Power of Produce program which gives kids a 2-dollar token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Families lined up there one-by-one to get tokens that represent more than just currency but also teach them the tools that will serve them well in life.

"It's tools for eating healthy, a little bit of money management because they have to pick something that is two dollars or more as they save the tokens for another time," Jan Bernau, the Albert Lea Farmers Market Manager said. "But they don't have any change back so they have to kind of budget that."

One kid using the tokens is five-year-old Caroline Sanders. What is she spending hers on? Fresh spinach.

"Because it's good for you," Sanders said.

Caroline's mother, Laurie Sanders says that using incentives like these are great ways to get your kids to learn how to eat healthy and fresh.

These habits involve eating food from farm to table and supporting local farmers.

"I just like them to know where their food comes from and where the farmers grow their food and ask questions and just helps them know those ideas," Sanders said.

Making her way into her children's hearts through their stomachs, and some crafty currency.

"It just sets them up for a healthy lifestyle as they grow older," Sanders said.

If you want to take your kids to get these tokens, you can get back every market day until the end of October.