Ensuring phone safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Dodge County Emergency Management put out a post on social media warning dispatchers have a number of conversations with toddlers and kids. Some phones still call 911 without a service plan. One little girl talks about how her dad makes sure to avoid this situation.
"He always tells me not to go on the phone and call random people," Jia-Xin Fan said.
Dodge County Emergency Management says before giving your phone to a child to play with, make sure to pull the battery or make sure the phone is dead with no charge in it.
