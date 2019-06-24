Clear
Avoiding suspicious calls: 'It's just repeatedly, like mosquitoes annoying you,'

The Federal Trade Commission reports each year thousands of people lose money from suspicious calls. One Albert Lea teenager lost his college savings after a caller tricked him into giving his social security number. Now KIMT News 3 is looking more into the problem.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They are something all of us want to avoid, but sometimes it's impossible to escape robocalls. 

"Sometimes it's like multiple times a day, like 68 calls a day, some weeks it's like a dozen," David said.

Mark's mom was also a victim of a suspicious call.

"She was at home. She lived in San Diego, some people called and kept her on the phone for a long time. Finally asked her for her social security number and bank account number stating I think one of her sons was in trouble and of course I wasn't," Mark said.

These calls can make anyone irate.

"It's just repeatedly, like mosquitoes annoying you," David said. 

The consequences of answering a call can be devastating.

One Albert Lea teenager was the victim when a suspicious caller told him he was under investigation and that someone had his social security number.

He ended up withdrawing all of his money and bought thousands of dollars worth of Google Play cards, reading them out loud to the caller. He ended up losing his college savings.

Most people I spoke to feel for the teenager who lost thousands of dollars worth of his college savings.

"Don't give your social security number to anybody. It doesn't matter who it is," Mark said. 

"I don't answer anything that's an unknown number. I just don't answer it. I let it go to voicemail," David said. 

Another way you can prevent robocalls is the app Nomorobo. 

