Uptick in egging incidents in Kenyon

KENYON, Minn. -

Over the past 4-6 months, at least a dozen homes or cars were pummelled with eggs in Kenyon according to the Kenyon Police Department.

Kenyon's police chief doesn't know who is committing the acts but just wants them to stop.

"It's going to end up damaging somebody's vehicle a little bit or somebody's home. It's a waste of time and resources for the homeowners to clean things up and so forth as well. There's much better use for eggs too, there's a lot of hungry people in this world," Police Chief Lee Sjolander said.

Police need your help in finding the vandals, please call 651-385-3155 if you see anything suspicious.