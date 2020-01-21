Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Uptick in egging incidents in Kenyon

Police officers are dealing with mischief and they need your help in fighting it.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 11:43 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KENYON, Minn. -

Over the past 4-6 months, at least a dozen homes or cars were pummelled with eggs in Kenyon according to the Kenyon Police Department.

Kenyon's police chief doesn't know who is committing the acts but just wants them to stop.

"It's going to end up damaging somebody's vehicle a little bit or somebody's home. It's a waste of time and resources for the homeowners to clean things up and so forth as well. There's much better use for eggs too, there's a lot of hungry people in this world," Police Chief Lee Sjolander said.

Police need your help in finding the vandals, please call 651-385-3155 if you see anything suspicious.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin girls use strong second half to down Albert Lea

Image

Tuesday night hoops

Image

Albert Lea boys upset rival Austin

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21

Image

Two NIACC basketball players arrested

Image

Price could go up at affordable housing complex

Image

Uptick in egging in Kenyon

Image

Police could patrol at Mayo

Image

Jill Biden campaigning in North Iowa

Image

Yang campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events