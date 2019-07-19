Clear
Learning how ice cream gets made

With these hot temperatures, one thing we can all enjoy on these toasty days is some ice cream!

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

KIMT News 3 got a behind-the-scenes look at how 16 new flavors are being made.

Kemps pasteurizes 300 thousand gallons of milk in a week which is around 4800 gallons an hour.

With the heat, Rachel Kyllo, the Senior Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Kemps says ice cream sales soar.

"So 70 percent of our ice cream is sold over the summer months and july and august are the biggest volume months for us," Kyllo said.

National Ice Cream Day will be July 21st. 

