Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Keeping Your New Year's Resolution

Only 9.2 percent of people keep their New Year's Resolution according to Wallet Hub. Here's how to help maintain it.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 12:27 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, reports 65 percent of people make New Years resolutions but few are successful. The key to maintaining them is to start small -- like one devoted father in Rochester who says his goal is to carve out more family time with his family.

"Well, I've got two kids that live with me so we cook dinner, hang out, chit chat, socialize," Rick Hoover said. "When they got classes, the only time I get to see them is at night."

Wallet Hub also says 80 percent of New Year's goals fail by February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toppins qualifies for Olympic Trials

Image

10 injured in early morning crash

Image

Living without a home

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Community Events