Keeping Your New Year's Resolution

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, reports 65 percent of people make New Years resolutions but few are successful. The key to maintaining them is to start small -- like one devoted father in Rochester who says his goal is to carve out more family time with his family.
"Well, I've got two kids that live with me so we cook dinner, hang out, chit chat, socialize," Rick Hoover said. "When they got classes, the only time I get to see them is at night."
Wallet Hub also says 80 percent of New Year's goals fail by February.
